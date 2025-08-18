Man stabs victim to death with kitchen knife in Smyrna, police say

The injured man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died during surgery at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said.

Investigators said the two men were acquaintances, but did not release a motive in the case. Maldonado fled the scene before Smyrna officers arrived, police said.

Hours later, Cobb County police officers located Maldonado near Marietta. He was allegedly wearing a ski mask in an attempt to conceal his identity and again tried to escape custody, according to police.

Maldonado was also found with suspected methamphetamine in a sock and what appeared to be cocaine attached to his ankle, police said. An additional arrest warrant was also secured for Maldonado, whose charges include murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, obstruction and wearing a mask.

Early Monday, Maldonado was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond.