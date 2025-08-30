Metro Atlanta
Man found fatally shot at SE Atlanta fire station

Investigators are trying to figure out where the actual shooting happened.
The victim was found at Fire Station 2 in Atlanta, but the actual shooting happened elsewhere, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
1 hour ago

A man is dead after police found him shot at a southeast Atlanta fire station Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to Fire Station 2 on Jonesboro Road around 3 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities stated. The victim was not publicly identified.

ExploreTeen arrested in shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station

Investigators focused their efforts on a black Tesla parked in front of the fire station, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A woman who identified herself to the news station as the victim’s aunt said he was 27 years old and a father of four.

Police said the shooting did not happen at the fire station, but they are still working to determine where the victim was shot.

