A man is dead after police found him shot at a southeast Atlanta fire station Saturday morning, officials said.
Officers responded to Fire Station 2 on Jonesboro Road around 3 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities stated. The victim was not publicly identified.
Investigators focused their efforts on a black Tesla parked in front of the fire station, according to Channel 2 Action News.
A woman who identified herself to the news station as the victim’s aunt said he was 27 years old and a father of four.
Police said the shooting did not happen at the fire station, but they are still working to determine where the victim was shot.
