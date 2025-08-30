A man is dead after police found him shot at a southeast Atlanta fire station Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to Fire Station 2 on Jonesboro Road around 3 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities stated. The victim was not publicly identified.

Investigators focused their efforts on a black Tesla parked in front of the fire station, according to Channel 2 Action News.