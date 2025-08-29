A 66-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in Lake Lanier after he didn’t return from his regular swim the day before, officials said.
Brent James Williams was last seen on a private dock around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He routinely went swimming in the evenings, his tenant told the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
When the woman noticed her landlord hadn’t returned home by 9 p.m. and saw his belongings still at the dock, she called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Searchers used an underwater drone to locate the Gainesville man’s body, which was found by Hall County officials around 1 a.m. Thursday. He was found in 12 feet of water and about 10 feet from the dock.
The sheriff’s office described the incident as an apparent drowning and said no foul play is suspected.
In June, the body of 27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria was recovered from Lake Lanier in an area north of Vanns Tavern Park.
According to DNR officials, Diaz-Soria was on a rented tritoon boat with friends when he jumped in with his life jacket on, but it wasn’t properly secured. When he went underwater, the life vest floated on the surface.
