Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Man found dead in Lake Lanier after he didn’t return from daily swim

The body of a 66-year-old Gainesville man was recovered from the lake Thursday.
A 66-year-old Gainesville man was found dead in Lake Lanier on Thursday. (AJC 2022)

Credit: Brandon McKeown

Credit: Brandon McKeown

A 66-year-old Gainesville man was found dead in Lake Lanier on Thursday. (AJC 2022)
By
22 minutes ago

A 66-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in Lake Lanier after he didn’t return from his regular swim the day before, officials said.

Brent James Williams was last seen on a private dock around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He routinely went swimming in the evenings, his tenant told the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreHow to stay safe while boating on Georgia waters

When the woman noticed her landlord hadn’t returned home by 9 p.m. and saw his belongings still at the dock, she called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Searchers used an underwater drone to locate the Gainesville man’s body, which was found by Hall County officials around 1 a.m. Thursday. He was found in 12 feet of water and about 10 feet from the dock.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as an apparent drowning and said no foul play is suspected.

ExploreWhen someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

In June, the body of 27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria was recovered from Lake Lanier in an area north of Vanns Tavern Park.

According to DNR officials, Diaz-Soria was on a rented tritoon boat with friends when he jumped in with his life jacket on, but it wasn’t properly secured. When he went underwater, the life vest floated on the surface.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Peyton Rivera, a senior at Pike County High School, was killed in a crash Saturday night.

Credit: Pike County High School

21 killed on Georgia roads, waterways over Labor Day weekend

20 people were killed on Georgia roads, waterways over Labor Day weekend

Man to serve life for killing teen after stealing $8 in botched drug deal

Georgia man to serve life for killing teen after stealing $8 in botched drug deal

His passion was cyclist safety in metro Atlanta. He died after a bike crash.

Avid cyclist and lawyer Ken Rosskopf, 85, collided with a truck while cycling Thursday in Decatur and died the following day. Police have not said if charges will be filed.

The Latest

The Atlanta nonprofit Men Opposing Sex Trafficking broke the world record for the longest continuous softball game in 2024 and will try to break another record this weekend. The group's founder, Bruce Deel (front left), says the goal is to raise awareness about sex trafficking and raise funds for its victims. (Courtesy)

Credit: Handout

Kickball for 52 hours? Local nonprofit group seeks to bust world record

1h ago

Dragon Con, Labor Day weekend: What to know about Atlanta traffic and weather

Cascade Road reopens after years of construction

Featured

An aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.

From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP

By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.

After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins

The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.