A 66-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in Lake Lanier after he didn’t return from his regular swim the day before, officials said.

Brent James Williams was last seen on a private dock around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He routinely went swimming in the evenings, his tenant told the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

When the woman noticed her landlord hadn’t returned home by 9 p.m. and saw his belongings still at the dock, she called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.