Walton was found dead at the scene that night by responding officers after being shot in the chest, police said.

Following an investigation, Hunter was identified as a suspect and warrants were obtained for charges of murder and aggravated assault on July 11.

On Saturday, police said someone recognized Hunter at the arena and flagged down off-duty Atlanta officers who were working there. Police have not stated what time he was arrested. The only event being held that evening was rapper YFN Lucci’s “Welcome Home” concert.

Hunter was booked into the Fulton jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police have not shared a motive for the killing.

A warrant was also issued for his arrest July 16 after he failed to complete anger management treatment related to a violent incident in September 2020. He had been found guilty of several felony charges, including battery, aggravated assault, gun possession and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, according to online records.

Jail records also show Hunter was arrested eight other times since 2015. Those charges included drug possession with intent to distribute, theft, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, gun possession and several instances of probation violation.

He remains in jail without bond.