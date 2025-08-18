An early-morning swim in a northeast Georgia lake ended in tragedy Saturday when a 25-year-old from Cherokee County drowned, according to investigators.
Brek Lewis Green had been swimming in a cove on Lake Chatuge in Towns County around 4 a.m. with a friend when the two swam back to their dock, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. The two were using individual floats in the water. The lake is located just more than two hours northeast of Atlanta.
“The friend attempted to get the individual to go inside, but he did not,” a DNR spokesperson said in a statement. “The friend went inside briefly, and when the friend returned, the subject was missing.”
Towns County emergency responders found Green’s float at a dock across the cove, and game wardens began searching the area. At about 11:45 a.m., Green’s body was found in approximately 13 feet of water, 35 to 40 feet from the dock.
Through Sunday, the state DNR has investigated 57 drownings this year and nine boating fatalities, a spokesperson said.
On Saturday, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission assisted the DNR and Towns County divers with recovering Green, the DNR said.
Green, of Woodstock, was a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University and planned to begin coursework for his master’s degree in accounting this week, according to his family.
“At 25 years old, he brought together his closest loved ones and his cherished friends to share our memories of him and the light that touched each of us,” his obituary states. “We all know there is never a dull moment with Brek around.”
Visitation will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. The service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In addition to his girlfriend, Green is survived by his parents, a stepmother, five brothers and three sets of grandparents.
“His smile, laugh and loving heart will be missed and treasured forever in our hearts,” the obituary states.
