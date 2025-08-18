Towns County emergency responders found Green’s float at a dock across the cove, and game wardens began searching the area. At about 11:45 a.m., Green’s body was found in approximately 13 feet of water, 35 to 40 feet from the dock.

Through Sunday, the state DNR has investigated 57 drownings this year and nine boating fatalities, a spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission assisted the DNR and Towns County divers with recovering Green, the DNR said.

Green, of Woodstock, was a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University and planned to begin coursework for his master’s degree in accounting this week, according to his family.

“At 25 years old, he brought together his closest loved ones and his cherished friends to share our memories of him and the light that touched each of us,” his obituary states. “We all know there is never a dull moment with Brek around.”

Visitation will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. The service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In addition to his girlfriend, Green is survived by his parents, a stepmother, five brothers and three sets of grandparents.

“His smile, laugh and loving heart will be missed and treasured forever in our hearts,” the obituary states.