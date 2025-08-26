According to the court’s decision, assessors may take a cost, sales comparison or income-based approach when valuing property. The county argued that the high court justices should affirm the appeals court, which found that the income approach should not be used at all.

But the court disagreed.

Explore Atlanta City Council moves to revamp blighted apartment complexes

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit incentivizes developers to build and preserve affordable housing and cap rents. The tax credit has created or rehabilitated more than 95,000 units between 2001 and 2021, according to a 2022 University of Georgia report, Revisiting the Economic Impact of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in Georgia.

John R. Bartholomew, a partner at the Barnes Law Group, argued the case in June with attorney and former Gov. Roy Barnes.

In a phone interview, he said the law firm was “thrilled” with the court’s ruling.

“In terms of its impact, I think that this case is going to help preserve affordable housing in Georgia and maybe even expand the supply of it,” Bartholomew said.

He said the case was about “fair tax treatment of affordable housing in Georgia” and his firm had seen some tax assessors across the state treat affordable housing as if it were market rate or even luxury housing when determining its value.

“If property taxes go up, the total number of developments that can be funded goes down,” the attorney said. “When you ensure fair tax treatment for affordable housing properties, you are ensuring that it’s likely that more developments will be funded in the end.”