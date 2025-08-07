Asijah died March 14, 2023, before paramedics could arrive.

On Tuesday, the man accused of firing the deadly shot was sentenced to life in prison plus five years. Kionta Parks, 23, of Griffin, pleaded guilty to all counts of the indictment brought against him, including felony murder, aggravated assault, domestic terrorism, and violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

“Kionta Parks is exactly what we’re fighting against each day — someone who would so carelessly take a life, destroy a family, and terrorize a community without fear or remorse,” Carr said in an emailed statement. “No parent should have to worry about their child making it through the night because gang violence is right outside their door. They deserve to feel safe — just like Asijah deserved to be safe.

“While nothing can erase the pain caused by this defendant’s senseless actions, we hope there’s comfort in knowing that justice has been served and Asijah’s memory will never be forgotten,” Carr said.

Asijah was a month away from her 12th birthday when she was killed. The Spalding sheriff’s office charged Parks with murder days later. But he remained on the run for a month until he was arrested.

Parks, a member of the Zoo Krew criminal street gang, had a 3-year-old in the car with him the night he targeted a younger gang member, according to prosecutors. He fired 28 rounds, with 23 rifle casings and five 9mm casings found at the scene, investigators said.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Instead of his intended target, Parks killed Asijah. Her sister, brother and mother, also in the apartment, were not hit.

“It could have been both of them,” Marcus Jones, Asijah’s and Angel’s father, said late Wednesday.

The slain girl, a sixth-grader, was remembered for her humor, along with her big dreams, her family said.

“Asijah was such a warm-hearted, loving young lady,” her obituary states. “Although Asijah was shy, she brought joy and happiness to everyone she came in contact with. Asijah had a loving and sweet spirit.”

She enjoyed video editing, skating, riding bikes, drawing, and swimming, her family said. Asijah’s favorite colors were purple, black, and red.

Marcus Jones said he and Angel have struggled to deal with Asijah’s death. He said many in the courtroom were crying during the plea and sentencing.

“It’s time to do some healing,” Jones said. “It feels like we can try to heal now.”

Spalding Sheriff Darrell Dix said his deputies and prosecutors worked closely to piece the case together and get justice for Asijah.

“When Kionta Parks pled (Tuesday), he stood in front of a Judge, Asijah’s parents, friends, and family,” Dix said. “He admitted to everyone in that courtroom that he killed an 11-year-old child who had her whole life ahead of her, while his whole life has been a complete failure and waste. Now, he will waste the rest of what time he has left sitting in a prison cell.”

Carr’s office assisted the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office with the case.