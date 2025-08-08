Former Fort Stewart soldier, wife accused of starving their child to death

A federal grand jury has indicted a couple accused of killing their child while living on the Fort Stewart military base in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Brandon M. Kelley, 29, and Stacey D. Kelley, 26, were indicted on several charges, including felony murder and second-degree murder, related to the unlawful death of their child, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The indictment alleges the couple’s child, Vyolet Kelley, died because she was deprived of adequate nourishment and medical care. The family lived at Fort Stewart because Brandon Kelley was previously an enlisted soldier, investigators said.
“The allegations in this case are heartbreaking on many levels. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons said in a statement.
If convicted, the Kelleys could face life in prison, prosecutors said. No further details about the case were released.
The indictment comes days after a Fort Stewart soldier allegedly took a gun to work and shot five people. Quornelius Radford, 28, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Wednesday and accused of using a personal handgun to commit the crime.
