Two people, including a firefighter, sustained minor injuries Tuesday morning when a fire ripped through a Gwinnett County apartment complex, investigators said.
Crews were called to The Oxford Apartments on Club Lakes Parkway near Lawrenceville at 8:53 a.m. and arrived within five minutes, according to Lt. Jessica Joiner with the Gwinnett fire department. They arrived to find heavy flames and immediately went to work, Joiner said.
While they were extinguishing the flames, a portion of the roof collapsed and all firefighters were pulled from the burning structure.
“Roof collapse is very dangerous and something that we don’t play with as firefighters,” Joiner said at the scene. “So that is why we backed everybody out because if we’re not there to fight fire, then we can’t help the people that need help.”
Crews were able to resume their work and the fire was under control by 9:32 a.m. A firefighter and a resident were both taken to the hospital, Joiner said.
About 10 units appeared to be damaged, but investigators were still assessing the facility Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Keep Reading
Credit: Eric Stirgus
Gwinnett elementary school student charged with firing a gun on campus
Several students and a parent reported that the student had brought a firearm to school and threatened to shoot a toilet. The student discharged the gun before classes began.
500 rounds fired in CDC shooting after Cobb man steals father’s guns, GBI says
Despite the barrage of bullets, no one else was shot, according to investigators.
Fulton commission rejects bid to remove ‘red tape’ for jail funding
Several commissioners agreed that the jail is in crisis. But that did not solve the dispute over if the Sheriff’s Office should have to provide quarterly staff reports.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Lenox Square mall welcomes 18 new retailers, restaurants in 2025
Loyal shoppers at Lenox Square in Buckhead will notice more than a few new offerings while perusing the upscale mall’s wings.
Thanks to a legal technicality, Young Thug is getting his stuff back
Young Thug’s attorneys argued the state missed a 60-day deadline to hold a forfeiture hearing — now he’s getting back cash, cars and jewelry.
How Atlanta’s November election could shake up City Hall politics
The mayor, City Council president and all 15 council spots are up for grabs. Four council races will be wide open after the incumbents announced they wouldn't seek reelection.