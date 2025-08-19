“Roof collapse is very dangerous and something that we don’t play with as firefighters,” Joiner said at the scene. “So that is why we backed everybody out because if we’re not there to fight fire, then we can’t help the people that need help.”

Crews were able to resume their work and the fire was under control by 9:32 a.m. A firefighter and a resident were both taken to the hospital, Joiner said.

About 10 units appeared to be damaged, but investigators were still assessing the facility Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

