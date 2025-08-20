Details emerge after mother’s arrest in shooting death of Atlanta 2-year-old

Arrest warrants obtained Wednesday reveal new details in the April death of a 2-year-old boy struck by gunfire in his Atlanta apartment.
His mother, Cynkeythia Robinson, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after the investigation into Jayce Davis’ death, police announced this week. She also faces a second-degree cruelty to children charge, police said.
Authorities decided to charge her after determining her firearm was not properly secured and discovering evidence they said is “inconsistent with the parents’ story,” according to warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Robinson told police the gun was inside a purse hanging on the door in the parents’ bedroom, where the toddler was sleeping by himself, warrants say. The boy’s father told police he heard what he thought sounded like a book falling. Robinson discovered the boy had blood on him, and the parents rushed him to the hospital where he died.
They told investigators the purse must have fallen and fired when it hit the ground, shooting the toddler, according to the warrants.
But an autopsy report determined the bullet entered at the boy’s mouth and exited in the back of his head at an upward angle. Investigators determined the weapon was “within inches of Jayce” when it fired. The bullet also would have struck the mattress if it had been fired from the floor, the warrants say.
The warrants do not say how investigators believe the gun was fired, and Atlanta police did not immediately respond to questions asking whether the boy fired the gun. The warrant says Robinson was charged in his death because she owned the firearm, and it was not secured or beyond the child’s reach.
Robinson’s attorney, Lisanne Edelman, declined to comment Wednesday on the pending case. Robinson was released on a $20,000 bond in May from the Fulton County jail, where she was booked earlier that month.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: File photo
Carrollton teen charged with killing parents denied bond ahead of trial
Since her arrest just over 40 days ago, Sarah Grace Patrick has been one of the youngest inmates at the Carroll County jail, where a judge on Tuesday said she will remain.
Man acquitted in fatal shooting of off-duty Fulton County deputy in 2022
Alton Deshawn Oliver was acquitted on charges in the December 2022 fatal shooting of Deputy James Thomas, 24.
Gwinnett elementary school student charged with firing a gun on campus
Several students and a parent reported that the student had brought a firearm to school and threatened to shoot a toilet. The student discharged the gun before classes began.
Featured
Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Open Street Map
In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants
ICE agents riding in Georgia patrol vehicles marks a level of synergy between federal and local law enforcement agencies previously unheard-of, advocates say.
UGA, Georgia Southern remove LGBTQ language from nondiscrimination policy
Both schools said they made the changes to align their language with the University System of Georgia’s.
Georgia’s mass voter registration cancellation puts some at risk
Georgia plans to cancel nearly 500,000 inactive voter registrations this month. Voting rights groups warn the cancellations include some voters who may still be eligible.