Details emerge after mother’s arrest in shooting death of Atlanta 2-year-old

Robinson told police the gun was inside a purse hanging on the door in the parents’ bedroom, where the toddler was sleeping by himself, warrants say. The boy’s father told police he heard what he thought sounded like a book falling. Robinson discovered the boy had blood on him, and the parents rushed him to the hospital where he died.

They told investigators the purse must have fallen and fired when it hit the ground, shooting the toddler, according to the warrants.

But an autopsy report determined the bullet entered at the boy’s mouth and exited in the back of his head at an upward angle. Investigators determined the weapon was “within inches of Jayce” when it fired. The bullet also would have struck the mattress if it had been fired from the floor, the warrants say.

The warrants do not say how investigators believe the gun was fired, and Atlanta police did not immediately respond to questions asking whether the boy fired the gun. The warrant says Robinson was charged in his death because she owned the firearm, and it was not secured or beyond the child’s reach.

Robinson’s attorney, Lisanne Edelman, declined to comment Wednesday on the pending case. Robinson was released on a $20,000 bond in May from the Fulton County jail, where she was booked earlier that month.

