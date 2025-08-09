The Amphibian Foundation launched almost a decade ago to protect the frosted flatwoods salamander, an endangered species native to the Southeast. Since 2016, the foundation has led research programs, teaching assistantships and summer camps in the Atlanta area to help combat declines in global amphibian populations at the community level.

“The state has asked for our help for other species you may never have heard of, like the gopher frog and the striped newt,” said Mark Mandica, co-founder and executive director of the foundation. “These are almost extinct species here in Georgia, and very few people have even heard of them.”

The foundation features six labs — where staff members tend to reptiles like lizards and tortoises in addition to amphibians — and a classroom where students can learn about their role in the ecosystem. Thirty-three artificial wetlands, known as mesocosms, are set up at the property to mimic natural environments and breed additional salamanders.

Mandica and his wife began the foundation in their basement, starting with 18 endangered animals.

“We have 35 staff members now and 60 volunteers,” Mandica said.

As the organization has grown, so have problems with its building. Infrastructure issues mean the property must be replaced, according to Rachel Maher, the deputy commissioner for partnerships and enterprise.

“The Blue Heron Nature Preserve building will be rebuilt to better serve the community and meet modern standards. The current structure has an aging infrastructure accompanied by ongoing maintenance challenges,” Maher said in an email statement. “The current structure will be demolished and replaced with a modern nature center that supports environmental education, community programming and public engagement.

“The new center is intended to create a welcoming space for learning, exploration and connection to Atlanta’s top-tier greenspaces.”

But the amphibians can’t wait for the new building.

Over the next several months, they will be splitting up, with some research animals slated for relocation to Agnes Scott College and others heading to a new conservation facility at Legacy Park in Decatur. Animals in the mesocosms are expected to remain at the Blue Heron preserve.

The move means Atlanta’s amphibian fanatics may have more chances to experience the cold-blooded creatures.

The foundation is not currently open to the public, outside of an annual open house in December and a behind-the-scenes tour in March. In their new home, Mandica envisions more classes, a gift shop and exhibits where individuals can help feed the frogs.

While the foundation is looking forward to expanding, the move’s price tag is steep. Total expenses are around $50,000, and the foundation launched an emergency fund last month to offset the price of relocation-related costs.

David Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center, said the relocation is a reminder of the importance of community support for nonprofits.

“If the nonprofits are struggling or aging out, then the community has to step in as well,” Mitchell said. “These are community assets.”

Recent federal spending cuts have also limited the foundation’s conservation partnerships, according to Mandica. While the nonprofit does not directly receive federal funding, it does rely on federal biologists for ground operations, animal survey periods and legal access to public lands.

“You can’t just go around releasing tadpoles into areas. You have to work in collaboration with government regulators and officials,” said Barbara Marston, a volunteer who began working for the foundation after she retired in 2022. “The work with the Department of Natural Resources is super important as part of that.”

Even with changes to federal partnerships, Mandica hopes he can garner bipartisan support for the vertebrates’ future.

“I think our arguments transcend that kind of stuff anyway,” Mandica said. “I imagine there’s plenty of MAGA (followers) that like frogs.”

It’s unclear when the foundation’s move will be complete, but the current building is expected to be vacated by next summer. The exact timeline depends on how quickly new facilities can be built at the Legacy Park location, Mandica said.

“We’re just trying to save amphibians,” Mandica said, “and we don’t want any trouble.”