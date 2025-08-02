While the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, two Georgia lottery players won big in Saturday night’s drawing.
The two winners matched the four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball to earn $50,000. But they each selected the Powerplay option, netting them $150,000.
One of the tickets was bought at a gas station on McIntosh Road in Griffin while the other was purchased online, Georgia Lottery spokesperson Taryn Jacobs told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Now all eyes remain on an estimated $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Saturday, crowds of hopefuls flocked to a Tallapoosa gas station for a shot at the life-changing money. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
Powerball drawings are broadcast on live TV every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. or streamed online on the game’s website. Tickets are $2 each.
Jacobs said five other players in Georgia each won $50,000 in the latest drawing.
Two were purchased online, while the others were bought at stores/gas stations in Grovetown, Evans and Athens.
