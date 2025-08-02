While the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, two Georgia lottery players won big in Saturday night’s drawing.

The two winners matched the four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball to earn $50,000. But they each selected the Powerplay option, netting them $150,000.

One of the tickets was bought at a gas station on McIntosh Road in Griffin while the other was purchased online, Georgia Lottery spokesperson Taryn Jacobs told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.