News
News

2 Georgia lottery players win $150,000 in Powerball drawing

The estimated $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs.
By
12 minutes ago

While the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, two Georgia lottery players won big in Saturday night’s drawing.

The two winners matched the four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball to earn $50,000. But they each selected the Powerplay option, netting them $150,000.

ExploreTicket buyers flock to Georgia for shot at $1B Powerball

One of the tickets was bought at a gas station on McIntosh Road in Griffin while the other was purchased online, Georgia Lottery spokesperson Taryn Jacobs told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Now all eyes remain on an estimated $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot.

Saturday, crowds of hopefuls flocked to a Tallapoosa gas station for a shot at the life-changing money. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball drawings are broadcast on live TV every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. or streamed online on the game’s website. Tickets are $2 each.

Jacobs said five other players in Georgia each won $50,000 in the latest drawing.

Two were purchased online, while the others were bought at stores/gas stations in Grovetown, Evans and Athens.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Georgia, where another ticket worth $50,000 was also purchased. The jackpot is expected to reach about $815 million by Wednesday's drawing. (AJC file)

Georgian wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot climbs to game’s 7th largest

A Powerball ticket bought online in Covington claimed a $1 million prize Monday, but no one won the big prize, which is expected to reach $815 million by Wednesday's drawing.

Ticket buyers flock to Georgia for shot at $1B Powerball

Alabama hopefuls cross state lines for a chance at the estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday.

Maxwell summary after Week 2: McEachern breaks in to 6A top 10

After week 2 of Georgia high school football, here's a look at the highest rated teams in each GHSA classification.

The Latest

Powerball play slips are seen Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. “If you ain’t in it, you can’t win it,” says 70-year-old Larry Moore. (George Walker IV/AP)

Credit: AP

Ticket buyers flock to Georgia for shot at $1B Powerball

AJC VARSITY

High school scoreboard: Friday night’s football action around the state

A.M. ATL: A very ATL weekend

Featured

An aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.

From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP

By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.

After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins

The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.