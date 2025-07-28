A crash in Lithia Springs that had all lanes of I-20 eastbound blocked Monday afternoon has been cleared.
The wreck occurred just after 2 p.m. west of Thornton Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation alert. Lanes reopened just after 4:30 p.m.
The GDOT map showed eastbound traffic backed up to Fairburn Road at 4:15 p.m.
“Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route to avoid extreme delays,” the GDOT alert said.
It will likely take time for traffic to clear now that lanes are reopened
