Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

‘The pain is just beginning’: Atlanta rallygoers blast federal budget cuts

Demonstrators and speakers express frustrations over ‘big, beautiful bill,’ with much of the focus on how cuts will affect health care.
Protesters against the "big, beautiful bill" attend the Families First demonstration on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Impact Church in Atlanta. One protester holds a sign that reads, “Everyone Counts or Nobody Counts.” (Zaire Breedlove/AJC)

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

Protesters against the "big, beautiful bill" attend the Families First demonstration on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Impact Church in Atlanta. One protester holds a sign that reads, “Everyone Counts or Nobody Counts.” (Zaire Breedlove/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A protest Saturday in Atlanta was one of dozens in the state and nationwide to target the “big, beautiful bill” passed earlier this month by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

Attendees and speakers during the Families First demonstration at Impact Church on Sylvan Road criticized the law. They said it harmed working families and vulnerable communities by trimming programs associated with Medicaid, food assistance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

ExploreOssoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

“The pain is just beginning,” said David Schaefer, vice president of research and policy at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. “We don’t know all the ways that this is going to harm folks, but it’s going to harm folks in a lot of ways.

David Schaefer, vice president of research and policy at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, addresses the impact the "big, beautiful bill' will have on Georgia communities at the Families First rally on Saturday, July 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Zaire Breedlove/AJC)

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

icon to expand image

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

Trump signed the bill July 4, saying he was making good on campaign promises by cutting $1.5 trillion in spending.

The “big, beautiful bill” slashes federal budgets and overhauls Medicaid, student loans, tax policy and clean energy programs. It also extends the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts.

Georgia Republicans supported the legislation, including U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick.

“I applaud the Senate for passing President Donald Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill,” Carter wrote in an email to the AJC earlier in July. “This bill prevents the largest tax hike in American history, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime, secures our southern border, unleashes American energy dominance, strengthens Medicaid, and delivers on President Donald Trump’s mandate to Make American Great Again.”

Saturday’s rally, led by Families First and supported by a coalition of organizations such as We Dream in Black Georgia and Care Can’t Wait, addressed issues such as Medicaid cuts, food stamps, workers’ rights, immigration and tax cuts. Families First, a MoveOn campaign, focuses on health care access and economic justice for Families, while We Dream in Black Georgia and Care Can’t Wait support African American domestic workers and caregiving reforms for the elderly and disabled, respectively.

Speakers included local leaders, who criticized the bill’s impact on their communities. Georgia state Rep. Eric Bell, D-Jonesboro, said the “big, beautiful bill” affects not only his constituents but the economy as a whole.

“When they lose health care, that means their providers aren’t getting paid anymore. When their providers aren’t getting paid anymore, that looks like the landlord or the tenant or a mortgage not getting paid anymore,” Bell said.

Several Georgians shared personal stories about how Trump-backed policies might disrupt access to medical care. Among them was Helen McLaughlin of Roswell, who explained the hardships she fears.

ExploreSenior citizens lead protests in Decatur, rallies across metro Atlanta

“I’m very concerned about all the horrible changes that are happening, not just to the health care system but just being able to afford a healthy lifestyle.” McLaughlin said.

Rebecca Keeble, a volunteer with North Gwinnett Democrats who is disabled, said apathy and changes have led to aggression toward against people like her.

“A segment of society changed their attitudes toward me drastically. After that, it made it so I have to protect myself, and I didn’t have to before. I could move without much problem of my safety.” Keeble said.

Georgia state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, former chair of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts, advised rallygoers to vote.

“This fight is and this bill is not just about health care, wages or policy. It’s really about dignity, and it is really prioritizing the people who are the heroes in our community,” Halpern said. “So as long as I have a voice, I will use it always to fight for better, not worse, outcomes for our communities.”

Georgia state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, addresses the Families First rally on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Impact Church in Atlanta. (Zaire Breedlove/AJC)

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

icon to expand image

Credit: Zaire Breedlove

About the Author

Zaire Breedlove is an intern for AJC's UATL and a journalism major at Kennesaw State University. In the past, he's written and managed The Sentinel, and served as a Reporter for Fresh Take Georgia at the Center for Sustainable Journalism, focusing on Immigration and statewide political coverage.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump signs the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

New polling finds most Georgia voters oppose Trump’s budget plan

A new Democrat-backed poll tests voter attitudes in Georgia to President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill.

OPINION

Readers write

A Marietta reader warns of the impact of school lunch cuts. An Atlanta reader defends NPR and PBS. A Kennesaw reader criticizes the Frost family’s alleged fraud.

New Georgia laws affect transgender rights, IVF and underage access to porn

The Latest

Jorge Ortega was arrested Saturday evening in Gwinnett County in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier that day in College Park. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2020)

Man arrested after fatal weekend stabbing in College Park

31m ago

Gridlock Guy: Tracking traffic in a truck has several advantages over a helicopter

2h ago

Road rage suspect linked to 2024 killing of man in wheelchair, police say

Featured

The sun rises at the overlook of the reservoir at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Atlanta. As July comes to a close, forecasters predict the hottest temperatures of the year will descend on Georgia. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hottest temps of the year expected to roast Atlanta as July ends

We could received the first 100-degree day in Atlanta since June 2024 on Monday or Tuesday.

Atlanta council member bike crash called ‘a parent’s worst nightmare’

Many say Atlanta has a long way to go before becoming a bikeable city, although city leadership has increased its focus on infrastructure, like protected bike lanes.

Fury over Epstein files follows Congress home as summer break begins

Republicans remain fractured over whether to vote to release the Epstein files, and the issue threatens to follow members home during the August recess.