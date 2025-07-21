News
By Atlanta Humane Society
31 minutes ago

Penny is a playful and affectionate 4-year-old mixed breed pup with the perfect balance of spunky energy and chill vibes. She’s a pro at tug-of-war, loves yard time and walks, and enjoys snuggling up with a fan on her face. Penny is crate-trained, knows her basic commands and is eager to learn more, especially if treats are involved. Penny does best in a house (not an apartment) with adults or older kids who understand dog body language. She enjoys her space and thrives around respectful pets who know how to respect her boundaries. While she may be a little cautious at first, Penny quickly warms up with dog-savvy friends and becomes loyal and protective of her people. She’s available for adoption through her foster. Fill out a pre-adoption application at atlantahumane.org/adopt-penny.

Atlanta Humane Society
