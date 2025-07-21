Penny is a playful and affectionate 4-year-old mixed breed pup with the perfect balance of spunky energy and chill vibes. She’s a pro at tug-of-war, loves yard time and walks, and enjoys snuggling up with a fan on her face. Penny is crate-trained, knows her basic commands and is eager to learn more, especially if treats are involved. Penny does best in a house (not an apartment) with adults or older kids who understand dog body language. She enjoys her space and thrives around respectful pets who know how to respect her boundaries. While she may be a little cautious at first, Penny quickly warms up with dog-savvy friends and becomes loyal and protective of her people. She’s available for adoption through her foster. Fill out a pre-adoption application at atlantahumane.org/adopt-penny.
Credit: AP
Being a dad isn’t hard. It’s the other stuff around you that becomes harder
'Liberal Redneck Manifesto' author and comedian Corey Ryan Forrester shares his observations about being the father of a little boy and what's hard and easy about being a dad.
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.