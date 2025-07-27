A man accused of stabbing another man to death in College Park was arrested Saturday night, authorities said.

College Park police responded earlier Saturday to reports about a person stabbed in the 1800 block of Southampton Road, according to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen. The area is a short distance from I-285 and Riverdale Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the grass with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, Allen said. His name was not released.