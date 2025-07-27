A man accused of stabbing another man to death in College Park was arrested Saturday night, authorities said.
College Park police responded earlier Saturday to reports about a person stabbed in the 1800 block of Southampton Road, according to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen. The area is a short distance from I-285 and Riverdale Road.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the grass with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries, Allen said. His name was not released.
After the stabbing, College Park police identified Jorge Ortega as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, the sheriff said. Clayton deputies then tracked Ortega to Gwinnett County, where local deputies and officers worked with Allen to bring Ortega into custody.
By 8:30 p.m., Ortega was arrested and booked into the Clayton jail, where he is facing a murder charge, according to authorities.
In a statement, Allen thanked College Park police, Gwinnett police and Gwinnett deputies for their help and “commitment to the community and the citizens they serve.”
An investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.
