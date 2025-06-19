According to the GCSO, three charges were filed against Guevara in Gwinnett, “for distracted driving, failure to obey traffic control device, and reckless driving.” All are misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment and records related to the charges were not available.

They follow three misdemeanor charges filed against the journalist in DeKalb County in connection with his behavior at Saturday’s protest: obstruction of law enforcement, unlawful assembly and pedestrian walking on or along a roadway.

It’s unclear what the new charges could mean for Guevara’s ability to be granted a bond out of ICE detention — or for his immigration case overall.

Guevara’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AJC.

Although Guevara, a Salvadoran native, has work authorization and a path to a green card through his U.S. citizen son, he still lacks permanent legal status in the country.

In 2012, a court denied Guevara’s application for asylum and ordered him deported, but the journalist went on to benefit from administrative closure, a legal procedure that allows an immigration judge to temporarily suspend removal proceedings.

