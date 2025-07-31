Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor was indicted and charged with two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office by the Georgia Attorney General on Thursday.
She was formally indicted by a grand jury in Cobb County. AG Chris Carr brought forth the charges following a slew of controversies related to Taylor’s conduct in office.
Violations of oath of office are felonies under Georgia law. Deputy Attorney General John Murray, who presented the case before the Grand Jury, declined to comment.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2022 about Taylor taking passport processing fees as personal income — which is legal in Georgia and resulted in more than $425,000 of additional income for Taylor in less than two years.
A whistleblower employee from her office then came forward through an attorney alleging Taylor had ordered her to delete records related to the fees, instead of providing them to the AJC, which had requested the documents under the Georgia Open Records Act.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating Taylor’s office later that year. The matter was referred to the AG’s office in 2024, the AJC previously reported.
Last year, Taylor faced more criticism, this time from multiple attorneys who practice in Cobb Superior Court, who told the AJC that her office was struggling to maintain proper record-keeping for the court — her main duty as an elected official.
The severe disruptions to court functions prompted the chief judge to take the extraordinary step of issuing an emergency judicial order, which set aside filing deadlines and eliminated penalties for missed hearings.
Taylor, a Democrat, was reelected in 2024 despite the controversies plaguing her first term. She could not immediately be reached for comment at her office.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
