Atlanta rapper Cash Out was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him and other family members guilty of crimes the judge called “diabolical” and “the very worst of human behavior.”
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge issued sentences on Monday to the rapper, whose real name is Josh Michael Hakeem Gibson, as well as his mother Linda Smith and cousin Tyrone Taylor.
Prosecutors alleged all three operated a sex trafficking enterprise for more than seven years and used Gibson’s music and brand “through the use of deception and then coercion, enticed and recruited women from social media platforms to engage in commercial sexual activity.”
After a trial that took more than two months, a jury found the trio guilty of violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and sex trafficking laws.
The rapper also was found guilty on multiple charges including rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, pimping and keeping a place of prostitution. He received two life sentences plus 70 years.
His mother, Linda Smith, was found guilty of one count of sexual trafficking. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
His cousin, Tyrone Taylor, was found guilty on charges including rape, sexual trafficking and aggravated sodomy. He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 93 years.
All three must register as sex offenders.
During sentencing on Monday, Leftridge described the evidence presented as “demonstrating the very worst of human behavior toward other human beings.” She described the defendants’ conduct as ”diabolical."
Victims’ statements were read by Fulton County victim advocates during sentencing. Through the statements, victims asked Leftridge to impose the harshest sentences to all three defendants.
“They simply used the music platform to lure these women in,” the mother of one of the victims said.
Through the statements, victims said they have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health problems due to the actions of the three defendants. Some said they are still in constant fear.
“You don’t deserve prison,” one victim said to Gibson through a statement. “I pray that you never know peace.”
Gibson, Smith and Taylor also spoke during the sentencing hearing. Gibson and Taylor denied their guilt, and Smith said she was praying for the victims.
The Atlanta rapper grew in prominence during the early 2010s. He signed with Epic Records, under the tutelage of L.A. Reid, thanks to the success of his 2011 debut track “Cashin’ Out,” which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This is the third RICO case against Atlanta rappers that has been prosecuted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in the past five years, after musicians Young Thug and YFN Lucci were charged for violating the state’s RICO Act.
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, pleaded no contest to one count each of conspiring to violate the state’s RICO act and participating in criminal street gang activity, meaning he neither admitted nor denied those charges. But he pleaded guilty to six other charges and was sentenced to 15 years probation and a long list of conditions as part of his sentence, including exile from the Atlanta area.
YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, pleaded guilty to one count violating the street gang and terrorism prevention act. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.
Staff writer DeAsia Paige contributed to this report.
