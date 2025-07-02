Another scratch-off player won $3 million on the “100X The Money” game and claimed their prize Friday. That ticket was purchased at a store attached to a Chevron gas station at 1724 Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.

The odds of winning the jackpot with the “Xtreme Money” scratcher are 1 in 1.6 million, and 1 in 3 million for the “100X The Money” game.

Just last week, Georgia Lottery players claimed $39,464,258 in scratch-off winnings, officials said.

Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.