Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

2 Georgia Lottery scratch-off players become millionaires

Winning scratchers were bought in Douglasville and Dahlonega.
By
31 minutes ago

Two people recently became millionaires after purchasing lottery tickets in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

While playing the “Xtreme Money” scratcher, one Georgia player won the top prize of $2 million. The ticket was purchased at the Publix at 3316 Bill Arp Road in Douglasville.

The player claimed their prize Tuesday.

Another scratch-off player won $3 million on the “100X The Money” game and claimed their prize Friday. That ticket was purchased at a store attached to a Chevron gas station at 1724 Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.

ExploreGeorgia Lottery player scores record-breaking jackpot for Fantasy 5 game

The odds of winning the jackpot with the “Xtreme Money” scratcher are 1 in 1.6 million, and 1 in 3 million for the “100X The Money” game.

Just last week, Georgia Lottery players claimed $39,464,258 in scratch-off winnings, officials said.

Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.

ExploreYou just won the lottery. What now?

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This image rendering from Resorts World shows the Resorts World casino, owned by Malaysian casino giant Genting, a $5.5-billion investment to its gaming facility at the Aqueduct Racetrack in the Queens borough of New York. (Resorts World via AP)

Credit: AP

Inside the high-stakes battle to win a New York City casino license

Denny Hamlin vows 23XI Racing will go on, answers will come in December in court battle with NASCAR

Big money floods Georgia campaigns ahead of 2026 midterm battle

An AJC review shows tens of millions flowing into Georgia campaigns from Senate to governor.

The Latest

Cobb County police arrested three juvenile suspects after a boy was shot in the head Monday in Mableton. He is in critical condition at a hospital, officials said. (AJC file)

3 juveniles arrested after 13-year-old boy shot in head in Mableton

26m ago

Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett church after shooting

Lawyer gave drugs to client in YSL case, prosecutors say

Featured

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.

An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.