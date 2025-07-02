Two people recently became millionaires after purchasing lottery tickets in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
While playing the “Xtreme Money” scratcher, one Georgia player won the top prize of $2 million. The ticket was purchased at the Publix at 3316 Bill Arp Road in Douglasville.
The player claimed their prize Tuesday.
Another scratch-off player won $3 million on the “100X The Money” game and claimed their prize Friday. That ticket was purchased at a store attached to a Chevron gas station at 1724 Morrison Moore Parkway in Dahlonega.
The odds of winning the jackpot with the “Xtreme Money” scratcher are 1 in 1.6 million, and 1 in 3 million for the “100X The Money” game.
Just last week, Georgia Lottery players claimed $39,464,258 in scratch-off winnings, officials said.
Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers reflect pretax amounts.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Big money floods Georgia campaigns ahead of 2026 midterm battle
An AJC review shows tens of millions flowing into Georgia campaigns from Senate to governor.
Featured
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.
An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.
As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status
The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.