‘Unimaginable loss’: How to help family of Buford couple who drowned in Florida

The daughter of a Buford husband and wife who drowned on vacation in Florida needs help caring for her family after her parents’ tragic deaths, according to an online fundraiser.
Sara Nguyen, 22, is now shouldering the responsibilities of caring for her brother, who has disabilities, and her grandmother after Peter and Sonia Nguyen died in a rip current in Gulf Coast waters May 27, the GoFundMe says.
The online campaign was launched Wednesday on behalf of the family. The organizer could not be immediately reached for comment. The campaign has raised just over $4,500 of its $110,000 goal as of this afternoon.
During a trip to Destin late last month, the couple started to struggle while swimming with their 26-year-old son, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. A bystander rescued their son, who survived.
Sonia Nguyen, 54, was pulled out of the water by beach safety responders but did not survive despite “intensive and extensive” lifesaving measures, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Nguyen, 57, was missing for a time before the sheriff’s marine unit located him and pulled him from the water. CPR was unsuccessful, officials said.
Now their daughter, Sara, needs financial help to pay for her parents’ funeral and cover living expenses, the GoFundMe says.
Sara’s brother “requires a high level of care and attention to meet his lifelong needs, which his loving parents had previously provided for him,” according to the fundraiser.
“At just 22, Sara is now the sole caregiver for her brother and her grandmother, both of whom lived with her parents,” the GoFundMe says. “She’s also responsible for managing the household, covering funeral expenses, and continuing her full-time college education — all while grieving an unimaginable loss.”
