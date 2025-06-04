‘Unimaginable loss’: How to help family of Buford couple who drowned in Florida

During a trip to Destin late last month, the couple started to struggle while swimming with their 26-year-old son, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. A bystander rescued their son, who survived.

Sonia Nguyen, 54, was pulled out of the water by beach safety responders but did not survive despite “intensive and extensive” lifesaving measures, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Nguyen, 57, was missing for a time before the sheriff’s marine unit located him and pulled him from the water. CPR was unsuccessful, officials said.

Now their daughter, Sara, needs financial help to pay for her parents’ funeral and cover living expenses, the GoFundMe says.

Sara’s brother “requires a high level of care and attention to meet his lifelong needs, which his loving parents had previously provided for him,” according to the fundraiser.

“At just 22, Sara is now the sole caregiver for her brother and her grandmother, both of whom lived with her parents,” the GoFundMe says. “She’s also responsible for managing the household, covering funeral expenses, and continuing her full-time college education — all while grieving an unimaginable loss.”

