A husband and wife from Buford drowned off the Gulf Coast this week while visiting Destin, Florida, local officials said.

Witnesses reported to authorities the two were swimming with their adult son near SunDestin Beach Resort on Tuesday evening. The group was about 75 to 100 yards out from the beach when they began to struggle, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“A bystander borrowed a boogie board and went out to try to rescue them,” officials said in a Facebook post. “He was able to get the 26-year-old son to shore, and his actions saved the young man’s life.”