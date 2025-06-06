An alligator who became locally famous for popping up in Peachtree City was struck by a vehicle early Friday and euthanized because of its injuries, police said.

The big reptile, nicknamed “Flat Creek Floyd,” was hit at about 1:30 a.m. as he attempted to cross Ga. 74 near a Publix at Wilshire Pavilion, according to Peachtree City police. The site is not far from the creature’s namesake creek.

Police called a professional trapper and rehabilitator to the scene, and experts determined the gator could not recover from his injuries, spokesperson Lt. Chris Hyatt said in a phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The gator was euthanized and buried respectfully in an undisclosed location to avoid any poachers trying to dig him up, Hyatt said.