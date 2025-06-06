DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING

Officials searching for teen after empty boat found circling in Lake Allatoona

Crews have been working since Thursday evening.
Lake Allatoona is a huge reservoir on the Etowah River. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
Lake Allatoona is a huge reservoir on the Etowah River. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By
15 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old after an empty boat was found spinning on Lake Allatoona on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for Jackson Croft of Woodstock.

The lake is a popular recreational area north of Atlanta near Acworth. It is a reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on the Etowah River.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. after people reported seeing the boat circling in the lake, Channel 2 reported. Rescuers reached the boat and stopped it, but it was empty.

While officials previously said they didn’t know if anyone had been aboard the vessel, searches continued through nightfall and resumed Friday morning, according to the news station.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The body was found under an overhang in a wooded area near the top of Stone Mountain, a park police official said. (Stone Mountain Park)

Credit: Steven Bridges

Officials investigate body found near top of Stone Mountain as suicide

A burned body was found Saturday morning near the top of Stone Mountain, a park police official confirmed. A hiker called 911 shortly before 8:20 a.m. after spotting the body.

Authorities are searching for a Washington state father of 3 dead girls

2nd boy dies in drowning in Lake Tobesofkee near Macon, coroner says

8-year-old one of three boys pulled from lake in late May.

The Latest

Fourteen people have been sentenced in a federal dogfighting case based in Georgia. (AJC file)

Dogfighting ring members get more than 28 years in prison combined

Former Spalding football coach sentenced to 30 years for Maryland murder

2 men drove to Greenbriar Mall after being shot, police say

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”