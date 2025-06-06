Officials searching for teen after empty boat found circling in Lake Allatoona

Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old after an empty boat was found spinning on Lake Allatoona on Thursday evening.
Details are limited, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for Jackson Croft of Woodstock.
The lake is a popular recreational area north of Atlanta near Acworth. It is a reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on the Etowah River.
Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. after people reported seeing the boat circling in the lake, Channel 2 reported. Rescuers reached the boat and stopped it, but it was empty.
While officials previously said they didn’t know if anyone had been aboard the vessel, searches continued through nightfall and resumed Friday morning, according to the news station.
