Officials searching for teen after empty boat found circling in Lake Allatoona

Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old after an empty boat was found spinning on Lake Allatoona on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News they are looking for Jackson Croft of Woodstock.

The lake is a popular recreational area north of Atlanta near Acworth. It is a reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on the Etowah River.