He’s wanted on a murder charge related to a scooter crash. Police say he’s on the run in Cobb.

Police in Cobb County were still searching Tuesday evening for a man facing a felony murder charge after an hourslong dragnet that was triggered when the suspect pointed his gun at officers and one of them opened fire.
Law enforcement agencies were still looking for Damian Strozier, 31, who officials said has an outstanding warrant for felony murder and aggravated assault in death of a 67-year-old woman last month.
In a statement, Atlanta police said the woman, a pedestrian, was “struck by a person riding an electric scooter” on March 20 and died from her injuries the next day at a hospital. The suspect left the scooter wreck scene on Northside Drive less than half a mile from the Georgia Tech campus before officers arrived, police said.
Cobb police officers who found Strozier on Tuesday described him as “armed and dangerous.”
“If you observe him, call Cobb County 911,” Cobb police said in a flyer cautioning people to be on the lookout.
The incident that prompted Tuesday’s massive search started around 1 p.m. near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road in Cobb County, when officers attempted to locate Strozier about the scooter-incident warrant.
“The suspect was armed and pointed his weapon at an officer who discharged his service weapon,” Cobb police said in a statement.
No officers were injured, police said.
The man ran away, sparking the wide search and large law enforcement presence throughout the afternoon.
Cobb police asked GBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting, a GBI spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. GBI officials were still at the scene late Tuesday. The spokesperson said no additional details could be released immediately.
After 9 p.m., police were seen using flashlights to search a wooded area near several hotels and restaurants off Windy Hill Road. That area, near where police last saw the man, is just east of I-75 and about a mile from Truist Park. Police encouraged motorists to avoid the area.
— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.