Metro Atlanta He’s wanted on a murder charge related to a scooter crash. Police say he’s on the run in Cobb. The search for Damian Strozier, 31,continued for hours Tuesday after authorities said he ran away after pointing gun at an officer, who fired his service weapon. Authorities in Cobb County were searching Tuesday for a man who they said is wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder. The man, identified as 31-year-old Damian Strozier, pointed a gun at an officer around 1 p.m. as officials tried to contact him and then ran away, according to Cobb police. (Photo from Cobb County Police Department Facebook)

By Vanessa McCray Updated 0 minutes ago Share

Police in Cobb County were still searching Tuesday evening for a man facing a felony murder charge after an hourslong dragnet that was triggered when the suspect pointed his gun at officers and one of them opened fire. Law enforcement agencies were still looking for Damian Strozier, 31, who officials said has an outstanding warrant for felony murder and aggravated assault in death of a 67-year-old woman last month.

In a statement, Atlanta police said the woman, a pedestrian, was “struck by a person riding an electric scooter” on March 20 and died from her injuries the next day at a hospital. The suspect left the scooter wreck scene on Northside Drive less than half a mile from the Georgia Tech campus before officers arrived, police said. Cobb police officers who found Strozier on Tuesday described him as “armed and dangerous.” “If you observe him, call Cobb County 911,” Cobb police said in a flyer cautioning people to be on the lookout. The incident that prompted Tuesday’s massive search started around 1 p.m. near Leland Road and Windy Hill Road in Cobb County, when officers attempted to locate Strozier about the scooter-incident warrant.

“The suspect was armed and pointed his weapon at an officer who discharged his service weapon,” Cobb police said in a statement.