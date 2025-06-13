Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

More than a dozen Trump protests could snarl traffic in metro Atlanta

Immigration demonstrations planned throughout U.S. this weekend.
Demonstrators demanded to be able to march in the streets during a protest against ICE raids and deportations on Buford Highway on Tuesday. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago

Immigration enforcement protests are expected to continue in Atlanta this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s move to send soldiers to suppress outcries in Los Angeles.

State and local law enforcement agencies, along with Georgia leaders, have said peaceful rallies will be tolerated. But violence will not, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“Crime, vandalism and any threat to public safety will not be tolerated in this state,” Kemp said Wednesday. “We know the difference between utilizing constitutionally-guaranteed rights and committing violent crime.”

ExploreGeorgia leaders, metro police agencies brace for more Trump protests

Late Tuesday, six people were arrested during a protest along Buford Highway, according to Brookhaven police.

For those with weekend plans in metro Atlanta, the protest could lead to traffic jams.

Here are some of the local protests planned for Saturday as part of “No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance.“ The organization says protesters will rally against Trump’s policies and “authoritarian excess” as part of a larger effort happening across the country.

  • Atlanta: 10 a.m. at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia Capitol
  • Atlanta: 1 p.m. “No Kings” rally is also planned on 17th Street at the Atlantic Station overpass.
  • Cherokee County: 2 p.m. in Woodstock. Location will be sent to those who register online.
  • DeKalb County: 11 a.m. at Northlake Festival Shopping Center on Lavista Road
  • Cobb County: 2 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Roswell roads
  • Coweta County: 10 a.m. at South Court Square in Newnan
  • Douglas County: noon. The location is private until participants sign up online.
  • Fayette County: 3 p.m. at the Old Fayette County Courthouse
  • Forsyth County: 1 p.m. at 3650 Peachtree Parkway
  • Gwinnett County: 2 p.m. The location is private until participants sign up online.
  • Henry County: 12:30 p.m. at McDonough City Hall
  • Paulding County: A sign-waving is planned at 3:30 p.m. at Ga. 92 and Jimmy Lee Smith Highway in Hiram

Similar events are also planned in Griffin, Cartersville, Carrollton, Athens,LaGrange, Gainesville, Macon and Dalton.

