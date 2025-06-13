Immigration enforcement protests are expected to continue in Atlanta this weekend in response to President Donald Trump’s move to send soldiers to suppress outcries in Los Angeles.

State and local law enforcement agencies, along with Georgia leaders, have said peaceful rallies will be tolerated. But violence will not, Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“Crime, vandalism and any threat to public safety will not be tolerated in this state,” Kemp said Wednesday. “We know the difference between utilizing constitutionally-guaranteed rights and committing violent crime.”