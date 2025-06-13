Crime & Public Safety
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta

The 911 call brought officers to Cushman Circle shortly after 7 p.m.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle, police said.

By
Updated 32 minutes ago

A man was killed after a Thursday evening shooting in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officials received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. reporting a person shot in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle. There, authorities said they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The area is just south of I-20 and east of I-285 near Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

No information has been released about an alleged shooter or what led to the incident.

