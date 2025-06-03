A man accused of shooting and killing a Roswell police officer earlier this year pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday.
Edwin Espinoza is charged with murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement member and more in the Feb. 7 shooting.
That evening, Officer Jeremy Labonte was investigating a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot near the Ace Pickleball Club on Market Boulevard off Holcomb Bridge Road. Prosecutors said Espinoza walked into the recreational facility and drew a gun, then put it back into his vest, according to an 11Alive video of the March bond hearing.
The officer had approached Espinoza for questioning when the man shot him multiple times, authorities said. Labonte was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Labonte was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year. There was an outpouring of support from the community and law enforcement, with hundreds filling Roswell United Methodist Church for his funeral and dozens lining the streets for the processional.
A memorial car was placed at the department after Labonte’s death. A steady stream of mourners left flowers, cards and balloons.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Accomplice in Atlanta attempted robbery charged with murder, police say
A man involved in an attempted armed robbery in Atlanta that ended with his accomplice being fatally shot is facing a murder charge, police said.
Two Fulton Jail inmates die in past week
Two Fulton County jail inmates died in the past week, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
3 men accused of killing 19-year-old in ambush at Gwinnett intersection
Prosecutors say Xavier Tyler Stephens was shot multiple times while waiting for a ride in April.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments