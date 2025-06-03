A man accused of shooting and killing a Roswell police officer earlier this year pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday.

Edwin Espinoza is charged with murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement member and more in the Feb. 7 shooting.

That evening, Officer Jeremy Labonte was investigating a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot near the Ace Pickleball Club on Market Boulevard off Holcomb Bridge Road. Prosecutors said Espinoza walked into the recreational facility and drew a gun, then put it back into his vest, according to an 11Alive video of the March bond hearing.