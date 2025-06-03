CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Man pleads not guilty to charge of killing Roswell police officer

Edwin Espinoza faces murder charge in the February death of Officer Jeremy Labonte.
Officer Jeremy Labonte of the Roswell Police Department was fatally shot Feb. 7 after responding to a suspicious person call at a shopping complex, officials said. (Courtesy of Roswell Police Department)

Officer Jeremy Labonte of the Roswell Police Department was fatally shot Feb. 7 after responding to a suspicious person call at a shopping complex, officials said. (Courtesy of Roswell Police Department)
28 minutes ago

A man accused of shooting and killing a Roswell police officer earlier this year pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday.

Edwin Espinoza is charged with murder, aggravated assault against a law enforcement member and more in the Feb. 7 shooting.

That evening, Officer Jeremy Labonte was investigating a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot near the Ace Pickleball Club on Market Boulevard off Holcomb Bridge Road. Prosecutors said Espinoza walked into the recreational facility and drew a gun, then put it back into his vest, according to an 11Alive video of the March bond hearing.

The officer had approached Espinoza for questioning when the man shot him multiple times, authorities said. Labonte was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Labonte was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year. There was an outpouring of support from the community and law enforcement, with hundreds filling Roswell United Methodist Church for his funeral and dozens lining the streets for the processional.

A memorial car was placed at the department after Labonte’s death. A steady stream of mourners left flowers, cards and balloons.

