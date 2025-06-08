Two people were found dead at a home in Cobb County on Saturday morning, authorities said.
Details are limited, but officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to Research Drive, where they found “two adults” who had died, according to Cobb police spokesperson Eric Smith.
Their names were not released
“The public is not believed to be in any danger,” Smith said. “Our Major Crimes Unit has responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into this incident.”
Police have not provided any additional details about how the two people died or what led to the incident.
The home is located near Piedmont Road and the Sandy Plains neighborhood.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering
Two men, ages 18 and 40, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near a high school graduation celebration Tuesday night.
Man shot to death while leaving DeKalb apartment complex
Investigators believe the man was shot as he was leaving the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex and that the gunfire came from one of the buildings.
Snellville increasing security after 6 injured in 2 shootings at Briscoe Park
The GBI Crime Scene Unit is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that injured at least four teens at Briscoe Park in Gwinnett County
Featured
Credit: Handout
Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go
12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.
5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles
If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.
Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices
Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”