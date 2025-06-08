Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Major Crimes Unit investigating after 2 people found dead at Cobb home

Police have not released names or additional details.
Cobb County police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Research Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cobb County police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Research Drive on Saturday morning, authorities said. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)
By
1 hour ago

Two people were found dead at a home in Cobb County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to Research Drive, where they found “two adults” who had died, according to Cobb police spokesperson Eric Smith.

ExploreAtlanta news

Their names were not released

“The public is not believed to be in any danger,” Smith said. “Our Major Crimes Unit has responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into this incident.”

Police have not provided any additional details about how the two people died or what led to the incident.

The home is located near Piedmont Road and the Sandy Plains neighborhood.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

The shooting happened near Kiwanis Park in Forest Park on Tuesday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering

Two men, ages 18 and 40, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near a high school graduation celebration Tuesday night.

Man shot to death while leaving DeKalb apartment complex

Investigators believe the man was shot as he was leaving the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex and that the gunfire came from one of the buildings.

Snellville increasing security after 6 injured in 2 shootings at Briscoe Park

The GBI Crime Scene Unit is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that injured at least four teens at Briscoe Park in Gwinnett County

The Latest

Seven people were shot early Sunday, including a 19-year-old who died after being taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, police say. (AJC file)

Teen dead, 6 injured after shooting in Troup County, police say

1h ago

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

18-year-old found fatally shot in NW Atlanta

Featured

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.

5 disturbing stats about the Braves’ struggles

If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.

Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices

Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”