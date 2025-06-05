Crime & Public Safety
Good Samaritan holds suspect at gunpoint, stops Marietta carjackings, police say

Gary Edwards, 66, being praised by department for intervening — twice.
Gary Edwards is being praised by the Marietta Police Department after preventing two carjackings Monday. (Photo credit: Marietta Police Department)

56 minutes ago

In the span of just minutes, a good Samaritan was able to stop two carjackings in Cobb County and prevent the suspect from running away.

The carjackings happened Monday evening near the intersection of Delk Road and Franklin Gateway in Marietta. In both instances, police said, 66-year-old Gary Edwards ran to help the victims.

“Choosing to intervene in a violent situation must be a personal decision, weighed carefully against the risks involved. We commend Edwards for his quick actions that protected multiple community members,” Marietta police said in a news release Thursday.

It was around 9 p.m. when the suspected carjacker, identified as 32-year-old Rico Riley, was seen pacing near an unoccupied Chevrolet parked at a Chevron gas station, police said, citing surveillance footage and witness testimony. When the owner of the vehicle attempted to get into her car, the would-be car thief grabbed her and fought her for the keys.

“At one point, she is in the vehicle, he pulls her out. Then he gets in the vehicle, she pulls him out,” police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy told Channel 2 Action News

The struggle went on for about a minute before Edwards ran from a restaurant across the street and intervened, officials said.

“We walked out of the restaurant and heard a lady screaming,” Edwards, who was with his wife at the time, told the news station.

After the confrontation, Riley ran into the road and allegedly attempted to carjack a Toyota, which officials said was occupied by two adults and their 2-year-old. Edwards again intervened and then held Riley at gunpoint using his wife’s weapon until officers arrived, police said.

“At that point, I took it into my own hands and made him get out of that vehicle and get on the ground,” Edwards recounted.

Riley is facing charges of attempted armed robbery, attempted robbery snatch, third-degree cruelty to children and possession of cocaine. He remains in the Cobb County jail without bond.

