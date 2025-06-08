This offer is not a scam: The state is offering temporary amnesty for some Peach Pass toll violations through the end of the month.
Drivers who used the express lanes without a Peach Pass transponder and were issued fines on top of their missed toll charges will have their violation fees waived if they pay the missed toll by June 30, officials announced on their website.
Amnesty applies only to drivers who were issued fines for misusing the toll lanes between Sept. 30, 2024, and May 30, 2025. Drivers must pay the full toll amount before the end of June.
Drivers can pay fines one of two ways: by mail to the address on your notice (envelopes must be postmarked on or before July 1) or by phone (1-855-724-7277). If you call, expect to wait on hold due to higher-than-usual call volumes.
If you want to pay online or through the Peach Pass mobile app, you must call customer service first.
While this offer is legitimate, Peach Pass officials warn drivers to be alert to toll scams. Peach Pass does not send text messages requesting payment. If you get a text, don’t click any links and delete the message.
Those fined for driving without a toll transponder can avoid future violations by signing up at peachpass.com or by calling customer service.
