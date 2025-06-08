This offer is not a scam: The state is offering temporary amnesty for some Peach Pass toll violations through the end of the month.

Drivers who used the express lanes without a Peach Pass transponder and were issued fines on top of their missed toll charges will have their violation fees waived if they pay the missed toll by June 30, officials announced on their website.

Amnesty applies only to drivers who were issued fines for misusing the toll lanes between Sept. 30, 2024, and May 30, 2025. Drivers must pay the full toll amount before the end of June.