Forsyth County says the net is empty — all NHL leadership has to do is take another shot on metro Atlanta as a pro hockey market.

County commissioners, economic development leaders and Forsyth board of education officials approved a litany of agreements Wednesday to finalize terms with an ambitious development group trying to woo an NHL expansion franchise to the northern burb. The agreements center on an 18,500-seat “NHL-ready” arena, which has been proposed to anchor a $3 billion mixed-use project called The Gathering at South Forsyth. But the deal only commits taxpayer funds to the arena if the NHL green-lights a team.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has not said the 32-team league is in expansion mode or that Atlanta — which has had two failed franchises in the past — could get another team. A NHL spokesman has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution repeatedly the league will not comment on potential expansions or franchise locations.

“We are very wary of prematurely raising or dashing hopes of any market or fan base,” league spokesman John Dellapina told the AJC on Wednesday evening.

That hasn’t dissuaded Vernon Krause, owner of a chain of car dealerships and head of the Gathering project. He said Wednesday he spoke with Bettman on Monday and will meet with the commissioner after the Stanley Cup Finals, which will wrap in the coming days, to try to sell his project’s pro hockey bona fides.

Krause and his team believe they can be successful where the owners of the former Atlanta Flames and Thrashers were not. The Thrashers left to become the Winnipeg Jets in 2011.

Instead of in an arena in downtown Atlanta, where the Flames and Thrashers roamed the ice, Krause has placed his bet on a site up Ga. 400 in fast-growing Forsyth County.