Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta nonprofit that gives furniture to those in need

Just before 8 a.m., as crews continued to battle the blaze, a large section of the front of the building collapsed. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for possible dehydration as a precaution, Holmes said.

In addition to helping people move out of homelessness, the nonprofit provides free furniture and household goods to individuals and families who are living with HIV and AIDS or escaping domestic violence, according to its website.

Last year, the organization provided furniture to over 4,400 people and diverted more than 13,000 mattresses from landfills, its website says.

Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that crews had trouble getting into the building because furniture was stacked from floor to ceiling.

Firefighters later had the fire largely under control. But as they walked through the warehouse, they found some remaining embers and hot spots they continued to work to put out, said Holmes.

He said the building’s solid construction made it take longer to extinguish the fire.

“As fire moves, it spreads into the walls, it gets into the insulation, it gets into all of that,” Holmes said at the scene. “These are good buildings that are built with wood.”

