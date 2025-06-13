MARTA is trying to coordinate Georgia Power’s work with a separate sewer project being undertaken by the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, Hecht said. That way, streetcar service won’t be disrupted twice.

This is the second time in the last five years that streetcar service has been interrupted for a significant amount of time. Vehicles were first taken off the road for four months beginning in late 2022 for a wheel safety issue. There have been other intermittent closures for utility work, usually lasting a few days at a time.

To fix the underground transmission line, Georgia Power needs to dig a pit that’s 8-by-12 feet wide and 30-feet deep. The excavation won’t disrupt the streetcar tracks but it is not safe to operate the vehicle alongside the pit.

“We cannot safely run the streetcar adjacent to their construction site, nor would we want to,” Hecht said.

The Georgia Power work will take place on Auburn Avenue and affect the streetcar’s westbound route. The sewer work is needed on Edgewood Avenue along the eastbound route.

The sewer repairs won’t damage the streetcar tracks, either. Service can resume as soon as both projects are complete, Hecht said.

The exact construction timeline is not set, but Georgia Power wants to start work this year. Work will be complete before next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

MARTA plans to use shuttle vans along the route while streetcar service is disrupted. At least one lane will be open on both streets during the construction to allow vehicular traffic through. Additional details will be made public once the timeline is set.

The Atlanta Streetcar launched just over 10 years ago and runs a 2.7-mile loop between Centennial Olympic Park and the Sweet Auburn Historic District. It was built by the city but has been run by MARTA since 2018.