“First responders were able to pull the officer out of the patrol vehicle. He had moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover,” spokesperson Blaine Clark said, adding that no one else was injured.

Clark did not address questions about how the officer crashed into the truck.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

The vehicle’s driver and one passenger got away, and police are asking for help in finding the vehicle or the two people.

The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Nissan Maxima sedan reported stolen in Rockdale County. Its Florida license plate number is DVN3211.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip. The public can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.