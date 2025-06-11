A DeKalb County police officer crashed into the back of a dump truck during a pursuit just after midnight Wednesday, officials confirmed.
A department spokesperson said officers were looking for a vehicle they believed was involved in multiple armed robberies. They spotted one that matched a description of the suspected vehicle and attempted to stop it.
However, the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. One of the officers then crashed into a dump truck that was stopped along Glenwood Avenue near Charlie Yates Golf Course in the Parkview neighborhood.
“First responders were able to pull the officer out of the patrol vehicle. He had moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover,” spokesperson Blaine Clark said, adding that no one else was injured.
Clark did not address questions about how the officer crashed into the truck.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
The vehicle’s driver and one passenger got away, and police are asking for help in finding the vehicle or the two people.
The vehicle is described as a white 2016 Nissan Maxima sedan reported stolen in Rockdale County. Its Florida license plate number is DVN3211.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip. The public can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
