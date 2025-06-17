Data center developments carry large price tags because of the amount of expensive equipment they house, but they usually employ only a few dozen workers and can strain local water and power grids . Incentivizing data centers — especially when they’re so in demand — often draws public scrutiny, particularly when the value of adopted incentives isn’t made transparent.

The Development Authority of Clayton County on Thursday approved an incentive package to a subsidiary of TA Realty for a $959 million data center project along East Tanners Church Road. The project joins a burgeoning pipeline of data center projects in metro Atlanta, which has emerged as the country’s hottest market for computer storage space.

A Clayton County agency has granted what is likely to be tens of millions of dollars in property tax savings to a fast-growing data center developer, but declined to make public the deal’s specifics.

“The idea of an incentive is to encourage a business to do something that it was not going to do because of some risk,” Kasia Tarczynska, a senior research analyst for left-leaning incentives watchdog Good Jobs First, said. “Data centers are such a massive growth (industry) that there is no reason why state and local governments should provide incentives to this industry.”

Boston-based TA Realty has been pursuing a 180-megawatt data center on this site since last year. The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the project’s site plan in a 3-1 vote last October during a meeting with strong resident opposition, according to the Clayton News Daily. TA Realty declined to comment about the project and its requested tax break.

C. Harrison Braddy, chairman of the Clayton County Development Authority, said in the release the tax break is “a competitive incentive to encourage TA Realty to build its data center right here in Clayton County.” He did not respond to interview requests from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The authority declined to disclose the estimated property tax savings that TA Realty is expected to receive during a 10-year abatement period despite multiple requests. Invest Atlanta and the Development Authority of Fulton County, among others, routinely release estimates showing the value of incentive awards to companies.

Clayton County’s authority, which is also known as Invest Clayton, has routinely declined to provide incentive estimates.

“The people of Clayton County deserve to know when their government leaders are giving away tax breaks to companies,” Richard T. Griffiths, a former CNN executive and Georgia First Amendment Foundation board member, said last year when the authority approved a similar tax abatement. “They may well be great investments for the taxpayers, but they deserve to know the exact terms.”