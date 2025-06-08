A woman was arrested after an 8-year-old was shot Friday evening at a South Fulton apartment complex, police said.
The incident happened in the 4300 block of Cascade Road, just south of I-20 and west of I-285.
South Fulton police spokesperson Tori Cooper said officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The child was taken to a nearby children’s hospital. Their condition was not released.
An investigation revealed the shooting followed a “large altercation” involving multiple people, Cooper said.
Several people were detained at the scene, and one woman was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, officials said. Her name was not released.
Authorities did not clarify the relationship between the child and the woman arrested.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
