BREAKING
BREAKING

3 shot at DeKalb shopping center, police say

One victim has critical injuries, officials say.
The triple shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road. (Caroline Silva/AJC)

Credit: Caroline Silva/AJC

Credit: Caroline Silva/AJC

The triple shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road. (Caroline Silva/AJC)
By and
Updated 12 minutes ago

Three people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County shopping center, police said.

One victim has critical injuries and the other two have moderate injuries after being shot at the Hairston Square shopping plaza in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road, according to DeKalb police.

No identities have been released.

About an hour after the shooting, at least a dozen police cruisers and a crime scene investigation van crowded parts of the plaza’s parking lot. Several locals stood behind yellow police tape after having stumbled upon the scene once the mayhem was over.

Stores within the shopping complex include the Taste of Jamaica restaurant, Hair It Izz barber, Toj Express Mart, Best Nails, ADDABang hair company and Hill’s Cleaners.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Detectives are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday near a Norcross hotel, according to Gwinnett County police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett police search for shooter that left 1 dead, 1 injured, officials say

The gunman fatally shot 29-year-old Andre Jones in the chest near the 6100 block of Dawson Boulevard just before midnight.

2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart

A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

The shooting in northwest Atlanta occurred at 1745 Defoor Place at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday

The Latest

The baby of Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor suffered from rare birth complication known as shoulder dystocia — a life-threatening condition in which one or both shoulders become locked in the mother’s pelvis. (Ben Gray/AJC 2024)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta doctor hit with $2M verdict for Instagram posts of decapitated baby

Nephew charged with murder in man’s fatal shooting in DeKalb

A.M. ATL: More charges for ATL journalist

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.