Three people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County shopping center, police said.
One victim has critical injuries and the other two have moderate injuries after being shot at the Hairston Square shopping plaza in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road, according to DeKalb police.
No identities have been released.
About an hour after the shooting, at least a dozen police cruisers and a crime scene investigation van crowded parts of the plaza’s parking lot. Several locals stood behind yellow police tape after having stumbled upon the scene once the mayhem was over.
Stores within the shopping complex include the Taste of Jamaica restaurant, Hair It Izz barber, Toj Express Mart, Best Nails, ADDABang hair company and Hill’s Cleaners.
