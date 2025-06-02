News
2nd boy dies in drowning in Lake Tobesofkee near Macon, coroner says

8-year-old one of three boys pulled from lake in late May.
Two boys have died after a drowning incident on Lake Tobesofkee on May 23. (Staff / File)
Two boys have died after a drowning incident on Lake Tobesofkee on May 23. (Staff / File)
A second boy has died in a drowning incident, a week after he and two others were pulled from Lake Tobesofkee near Macon, officials said.

The kids were near the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area when they “suddenly went under” the water May 23, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

A 7-year-old, identified by officials as Tristan Cornelius, drowned in the lake that day and was pulled out by divers. The other boys, ages 8 and 10, were rescued and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

But 8-year-old Kiheen Johnson Jeffrey, who was in critical condition, did not recover and died Saturday, according to county Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said he believes the boys were standing along the lake watching ducks when they fell in. They couldn’t swim and were not wearing swimsuits, he added. Investigators have not said what led to the drowning.

“I was just getting ready to do some (public service announcements) on water safety, gun safety and social media safety because the kids are out of school, and that’s when I got the call about a triple drowning,” Jones said.

Cornelius’ family described him in his obituary as “a bright, loving and joyful young boy” known for his “infectious smile, kind heart and boundless curiosity.”

He was on the A/B honor roll at his elementary school, loved Spider-Man and wanted to meet “the real Peter Parker,” his obituary said.

Tristan Cornelius, 7, drowned in Lake Tobesofkee on May 23. His family said in his obituary that he loved Spider-Man. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

Credit: GoFundMe

icon to expand image

Credit: GoFundMe

“He was not only a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend but also a reminder of the joy that comes from living life to the fullest and embracing love wholeheartedly,” his obituary said. “His sweet spirit would light up a room. To know Tristan is to know pure, genuine sweetness.”

A GoFundMe was created for his funeral expenses and to support the family. His funeral is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

A beach safety truck drives past tourists as it patrols the shoreline along Destin, Florida. On Tuesday, a couple from Buford drowned while visiting the area. (Annie Blanks/AP 2017)

Credit: Annie Blanks

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is gonna be busy this summer.

Credit: Paul Abell

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

