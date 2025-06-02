But 8-year-old Kiheen Johnson Jeffrey, who was in critical condition, did not recover and died Saturday, according to county Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said he believes the boys were standing along the lake watching ducks when they fell in. They couldn’t swim and were not wearing swimsuits, he added. Investigators have not said what led to the drowning.

“I was just getting ready to do some (public service announcements) on water safety, gun safety and social media safety because the kids are out of school, and that’s when I got the call about a triple drowning,” Jones said.

Cornelius’ family described him in his obituary as “a bright, loving and joyful young boy” known for his “infectious smile, kind heart and boundless curiosity.”

He was on the A/B honor roll at his elementary school, loved Spider-Man and wanted to meet “the real Peter Parker,” his obituary said.

“He was not only a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend but also a reminder of the joy that comes from living life to the fullest and embracing love wholeheartedly,” his obituary said. “His sweet spirit would light up a room. To know Tristan is to know pure, genuine sweetness.”