A second boy has died in a drowning incident, a week after he and two others were pulled from Lake Tobesofkee near Macon, officials said.
The kids were near the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area when they “suddenly went under” the water May 23, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.
A 7-year-old, identified by officials as Tristan Cornelius, drowned in the lake that day and was pulled out by divers. The other boys, ages 8 and 10, were rescued and taken to the hospital, authorities said.
But 8-year-old Kiheen Johnson Jeffrey, who was in critical condition, did not recover and died Saturday, according to county Coroner Leon Jones.
Jones said he believes the boys were standing along the lake watching ducks when they fell in. They couldn’t swim and were not wearing swimsuits, he added. Investigators have not said what led to the drowning.
“I was just getting ready to do some (public service announcements) on water safety, gun safety and social media safety because the kids are out of school, and that’s when I got the call about a triple drowning,” Jones said.
Cornelius’ family described him in his obituary as “a bright, loving and joyful young boy” known for his “infectious smile, kind heart and boundless curiosity.”
He was on the A/B honor roll at his elementary school, loved Spider-Man and wanted to meet “the real Peter Parker,” his obituary said.
Credit: GoFundMe
Credit: GoFundMe
“He was not only a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend but also a reminder of the joy that comes from living life to the fullest and embracing love wholeheartedly,” his obituary said. “His sweet spirit would light up a room. To know Tristan is to know pure, genuine sweetness.”
A GoFundMe was created for his funeral expenses and to support the family. His funeral is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
