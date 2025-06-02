Two men were hospitalized Thursday after gunfire erupted at Greenbriar Mall, authorities said.
Details are limited, but officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the mall, in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway, according to Atlanta police spokesperson John Predmore.
Police said the men were alert when they were taken to a hospital.
No details have been provided about what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
2 injured in Forest Park shooting near graduation gathering
Two men, ages 18 and 40, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting near a high school graduation celebration Tuesday night.
Snellville increasing security after 6 injured in 2 shootings at Briscoe Park
The GBI Crime Scene Unit is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that injured at least four teens at Briscoe Park in Gwinnett County
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting
Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit, said during a news conference that the incident began as an altercation between two groups of juveniles.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.
Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.
Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation
Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.
Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year
Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.