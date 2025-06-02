BREAKING
2 injured in shooting at Greenbriar Mall, police say

Both men were alert when taken to hospital.
Credit: Henri Hollis

Atlanta police are investigating after two men were struck by gunfire Thursday at Greenbriar Mall. (File)
By
13 minutes ago

Two men were hospitalized Thursday after gunfire erupted at Greenbriar Mall, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the mall, in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway, according to Atlanta police spokesperson John Predmore.

Police said the men were alert when they were taken to a hospital.

No details have been provided about what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

