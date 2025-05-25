A woman who “may have been an unintended target” was struck by gunfire at MARTA’s Midtown station early Sunday, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person shot at the station on 10th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not publicly identified, was alert when she was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police said.
Soon after, responding officers were notified that MARTA police had detained a possible suspect near the scene.
A MARTA police spokesperson declined to provide further details, stating that Atlanta police were handling the incident.
The shooting happened after an argument “between known parties,” according to Atlanta police.
The incident happened just one week after a gunman opened fire on a MARTA Gold Line train May 18, leaving one victim shot in the chest and another grazed by a stray bullet.
That shooting is believed to have started as an attempted robbery, officials said. The suspect remains at large, MARTA police confirmed.
No other information was provided by authorities about Sunday’s gunfire, including about the person who was detained near the station.
“Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident,” police said.
