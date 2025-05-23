We need more positive vibes in the South

Credit: Phil Robibero
NOTE: AJ Willingham is the host of the AJC’s morning newsletter, A.M. ATL, and the voice of the AJC’s newest newsletter.
Sweet Tea by the AJC is a fresh newsletter focusing on fascinating, empowering and diverse stories and voices around the South. More than a treat, we want this newsletter to be a place to revive your soul.
Positive stories are a necessary part of our media intake. More than that, they’re a reminder that we aren’t islands. We’re connected by bonds of human kindness and innovation, no matter where we are.
That’s important here, in the South, where our unifying culture is an ever-evolving conversation between our heritage and the promise of who we’re becoming together. What makes us proud to be from the South? What makes us neighbors here, in this beautiful and haunted corner of the country?
Those are some heavy questions, but they’re at the root of what good news really means. We deserve that deep, unironic positivity. We deserve those off-the-charts vibes. The great thing is, it’s already happening all around us. From Natchez to Knoxville to Norfolk, people are doing incredible things that you should know about. They’ll move you. They’ll make you proud.
I know what I’m talking about and can’t wait to build this community. As a national journalist, I’ve created positive news spaces for more than 10 years and felt the transformative power of this work deep within my own heart. How could I not be changed? There is so much to be grateful for and excited about, so much to learn and appreciate.
There’s a reason I called this newsletter Sweet Tea. Yes, it’s cute, but it’s also a symbol of refreshment. Life is difficult, and there are challenges we all must face. But for now, slow down. Sit for a spell. Take a sip. There is so much we want to tell you.
About the Author
