Travel by train also appears to have been a popular option.

A late Sunday night Amtrak ride to New York City was sold out. The full ride on the Amtrak Crescent line was slated to take 18 hours, with stops including Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Tickets were still available for those traveling to destinations in the South, such as Clemson, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

The eastbound train stops in Atlanta at 11:30 p.m. every evening, while a westbound train headed for New Orleans arrives every morning. Tickets for the nearly 13-hour ride to the Big Easy on Monday morning — with stops in Birmingham, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Picayune, Mississippi — were still available as of Sunday evening.

It’s unclear if Amtrak saw an influx of passengers over Memorial Day weekend, as the organization did not return a request for comment.

Explore Local Traffic

Roadways were crowded too.

Between a Saturday home game for the Atlanta United, as well as the Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday, some portions of the city saw traffic slowdowns. On Sunday, crashes caused delays on I-285 and I-75.

Monday is expected to be a heavy traffic day as many people return to Atlanta on the final day of the long holiday weekend.