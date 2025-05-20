After a roughly 15-year absence, PGA Tour Superstore is yelling “Fore!” in Buckhead’s direction.
The fast-growing golf retailer is preparing to open a new location in the Buckhead Square shopping center at 3255 Peachtree Rd., backfilling a Havertys store poised to close this summer, according to a recent Atlanta building permit application.
PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Group, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United parent company helmed by Arthur Blank. The Buckhead location will be the fourth PGA Tour Superstore location in metro Atlanta and its first in the city limits since a former Buckhead location closed in the aftermath of the Great Recession.
PGA Tour Superstore spokesperson Megan Mahoney said Atlanta is a city steeped in golf history, adding that the return to Buckhead is effectively a “gimme” putt.
“We look forward to being a part of the ‘Inside the Perimeter’ community, offering the ultimate retail experience for golf enthusiasts, newcomers and weekend warriors alike,” Mahoney said in a news release.
Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore
Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore
The forthcoming Buckhead store was first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The company’s other metro Atlanta locations are in Kennesaw, Lawrenceville and Roswell, which is also home to PGA Tour Superstore’s corporate headquarters. The former Buckhead location was near the Lindbergh MARTA Station and is now Passion City Church.
The forthcoming Buckhead location will be roughly 30,000 square feet and involve about $1.5 million of renovation work, according to the permit application. Havertys is expected to close June 30, the Chronicle reported. An opening date for the new PGA Tour Superstore has not been set.
Buckhead Square is owned by Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises. Shirley Gouffon, senior vice president at Selig, said in the release that PGA Tour Superstore “will benefit from unparalleled visibility and proximity to a highly engaged golf community.”
Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore
Credit: Courtesy of PGA Tour Superstore
Blank purchased the brand in 2010, prompting a period of rapid growth for the company. The company expanded from 10 stores to 76 locations across 28 states, with additional locations in the works.
Dick Sullivan, the company’s executive chairman and CEO since 2010, announced last month he will retire as chief executive, leading to a search for his successor. He will remain the company’s executive chairman.
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years
The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta's premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.
