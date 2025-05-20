After a roughly 15-year absence, PGA Tour Superstore is yelling “Fore!” in Buckhead’s direction.

The fast-growing golf retailer is preparing to open a new location in the Buckhead Square shopping center at 3255 Peachtree Rd., backfilling a Havertys store poised to close this summer, according to a recent Atlanta building permit application.

PGA Tour Superstore is a chain of golf equipment and apparel stores owned by AMB Group, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United parent company helmed by Arthur Blank. The Buckhead location will be the fourth PGA Tour Superstore location in metro Atlanta and its first in the city limits since a former Buckhead location closed in the aftermath of the Great Recession.

PGA Tour Superstore spokesperson Megan Mahoney said Atlanta is a city steeped in golf history, adding that the return to Buckhead is effectively a “gimme” putt.

“We look forward to being a part of the ‘Inside the Perimeter’ community, offering the ultimate retail experience for golf enthusiasts, newcomers and weekend warriors alike,” Mahoney said in a news release.