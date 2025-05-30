Man fatally shot at Chamblee shopping center; shooter at large

A man was found shot in the chest at a shopping center in Chamblee and died at the hospital Friday, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene outside a St. Vincent de Paul nonprofit office at 2050 Chamblee Tucker Road near Buford Highway at about 7:45 a.m., according to Chamblee police. Investigators obtained a photo of the shooter from surveillance camera footage, officials said.

“Investigators are following up on leads from video surveillance and are partnering with neighboring agencies to locate the suspect, who fled the scene, and are interviewing witnesses to the shooting,” authorities said in a post to social media.