Driver pleads guilty in girl’s death at Henry school bus stop

Addy’s family packed the courtroom, and many tearfully shared victim statements during the emotional hearing.

As Andre drove along Jackson Lake Road that morning, she passed the bus’ blinking stop sign without braking, according to the prosecutor. Addy was hit as she crossed the street from her driveway, and she was thrown 50 feet away from the bus onto the grass.

First responders performed CPR, and the girl was flown to a hospital, but she never regained consciousness, according to the prosecutor.

The tragedy prompted new safety legislation signed just months later by Gov. Brian Kemp. House Bill 409, also known as Addy’s Law, requires Georgia schools to plan safer bus routes and increases penalties for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

The 2024 law directs schools to avoid bus routes with stops that force a child to cross a road where the speed limit is 40 mph or more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.