“We will be continually assessing and reassessing closures throughout the summer.”

The Corps will continue to prioritize operating dams and responding to emergencies, the news release said.

On Allatoona Lake, the Victoria Day Use area and Payne Campground are also closed.

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Donald Trump’s budget cuts, The Associated Press reported last month. Trump has instituted a federal hiring freeze and is trying to eliminate tens of thousands of government jobs.

With more than 690 miles of shoreline, Lake Lanier is the largest lake in Georgia. It spans portions of Hall, Forsyth, Dawson, Gwinnett and Lumpkin counties.

The Army Corps constructed the lake in the 1950s. The federal government operates 37 parks and campgrounds, 10 marinas and the Lake Lanier Islands resort complex, and leases out other recreational areas.

Lake Lanier is one of the Army Corps’ most popular lakes, tallying millions of visitors every year. WSB-TV first reported the Lake Lanier park closures Tuesday evening.

David Pollastro, 74, said he was inside Little Ridge Park on Tuesday morning with his dog when a ranger with a megaphone ordered everybody out. Pollastro, who lives near the park in Forsyth County, said he had been taking his Maltese terrier, Bebe, there almost every day.

Now, he said, concrete barriers prevent people from driving into the park. He spotted some confused and disappointed drivers on cellphones later Tuesday outside the barriers.

“It’s strange that they did it right before a major holiday,” Pollastro said. “There’s going to be a lot of disappointed people who haven’t found out about it and they drive there.”

Pollastro said the park was crowded and busy Sunday afternoon, when the weather was nice. People were picnicking on the beaches, swimming, paddleboarding and kayaking, he said, and children were spending time with their grandparents. Fishing and walking trails are also popular at the park.

“I’m just disappointed in government,” Pollastro said. “Why would they do this?

“This is for the common man, the man who doesn’t live on the lake.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated after the Army Corps removed a park from the list of closures.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park closures in Georgia

Allatoona Lake

Victoria Day Use Area

Payne Campground

Lake George W. Andrews

East Bank Day Use Area/Lower Pool

Lake Sidney Lanier