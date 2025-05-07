A 7-year-old boy has drowned and two others boys were rescued after going under the water on Bibb County’s Lake Tobesofkee over the weekend.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and members of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the lake after three boys, ages 7, 8 and 10, were all in the water Friday afternoon when they “suddenly went under,” officials said.

At the scene, deputies and fire crews went into the lake near the Michael Dewayne Jones Public Fishing Area and pulled out the two older boys, who were taken to a hospital for treatment.