2 women charged in beating of state senator

Investigators believe the women attacked Democrat Tim Carpenter during June 23 protest outside the state Capitol, one of a series of protests in downtown Madison that took place after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hamer did approach Carpenter to ask him to stop filming, but other people “sucker punched” and assaulted him, Welch said.

The protest that night was sparked by the arrest of a Black man who shouted at downtown restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters also toppled two statues outside the Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.

O’Reilly is a physical therapist and Hamer is a social worker with the Mount Horeb School District. She was listed on the district’s website as a resource for high school students and their families who need help dealing with emotional distress and other issues. The district placed Hamer on leave on Monday.