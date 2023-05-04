Woman found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in car on I-285 in DeKalb

A woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked on the side of I-285 in DeKalb County late Wednesday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to the interstate near Lavista Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. When they looked inside the parked vehicle, they found the woman already dead. Police did not say how long the body may have been in the car.
The woman’s identity has not been publicly released.
Few details have been shared about the incident, but police said the shooter was likely inside the car with the woman when she was killed. Officials did not say if the woman appeared to be the driver or a passenger.
