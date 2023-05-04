X

Woman found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in car on I-285 in DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked on the side of I-285 in DeKalb County late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the interstate near Lavista Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. When they looked inside the parked vehicle, they found the woman already dead. Police did not say how long the body may have been in the car.

The woman’s identity has not been publicly released.

Few details have been shared about the incident, but police said the shooter was likely inside the car with the woman when she was killed. Officials did not say if the woman appeared to be the driver or a passenger.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

NEW: Normalcy, resignation set in day after shooting38m ago

Credit: John Spink

Mother of Midtown shooting suspect says he had ‘mental break,’ wanted Ativan
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
1h ago

Credit: File photo

GBI investigating after ‘multiple fatalities’ in South Georgia town, agency says
32m ago

Credit: File photo

GBI investigating after ‘multiple fatalities’ in South Georgia town, agency says
32m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia schools grapple with how to transport students
2h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
South DeKalb pub fails another inspection
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
10h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
25m ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top